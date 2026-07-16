If this is Lionel Messi‘s last World Cup, he’s been making sure to go out with a bang.

We’ve come to expect greatness from the Argentina legend over the years, but he’s been finding new ways to dazzle us this summer. Having recently turned 39, Messi has managed to put together one of his best World Cup campaigns.

If Argentina can beat Spain in the final to win it for a second consecutive edition, Messi’s efforts in 2026 will go down in history.

As he prepares for another World Cup final on Sunday, we’ve taken a look at the records Messi is in touching distance of.

Oldest outfield player in a World Cup final

We can almost take this one for granted. Only disaster would prevent Messi from playing in the World Cup final against Spain.

Sunday’s showpiece at the MetLife Stadium will be 25 days after Messi’s 39th birthday.

He wouldn’t quite be the oldest player outright to feature in a World Cup final, since the record is held by Italy goalkeeper Dino Zoff, who was 40 years and 133 days old when he played in the 1982 final.

But Messi would be the oldest outfield player to play in a World Cup final with an appearance against Spain.

Oldest scorer in a World Cup final

Naturally, then, a goal would make him the oldest scorer in a World Cup final. That record has been held by Nils Liedholm of Sweden since 1958, when he was 35 years and 264 days old.

He may have drawn a blank in the semi-final against England, but you wouldn’t bet against a Messi goal with the way he’s been playing, would you?

Joint-most World Cup finals played in

The bulk of the side Argentina send out against Spain will have also played in the 2022 World Cup final against France.

But while many are set to enjoy consecutive World Cup final appearances, Messi is the last man standing who also took part in the 2014 final for Argentina.

On that occasion, he was on the losing side to Germany. Whichever way it goes this time, though, he is set to match Cafu’s record as the only man to play in three World Cup finals.

Most goals and assists at a single World Cup since records began

We weren’t kidding when we said how impressive Messi has been at this World Cup.

With eight goals and four assists to his name so far, he is just one shy of the record for most goal contributions at a single World Cup since records began in 1966.

Gerd Muller made 13 combined goals and assists back in 1970 for West Germany, so Messi needs one more goal or assist to match him, and two to overtake him.

There isn’t enough data about assists to be certain if it would be the record overall. Just Fontaine scored 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup, after all, so the record could be a bit bigger when factoring in any assists.

Considering Messi holds the records for most goals and most assists in World Cup games overall, it would be fitting for him to set a new benchmark for one edition specifically.

Joint-most World Cup finals scored in

If Messi gets on the scoresheet against Spain, he would become the sixth player to score in two separate World Cup finals.

He would be sharing the record with Vava and Pele (both Brazil), Paul Breitner (West Germany), Zinedine Zidane and Kylian Mbappe (both France).

Most goals scored in World Cup finals

Messi scored a brace in the last World Cup final in 2022. If he does so again, he would match Mbappe’s record of four goals in World Cup final games, which the Frenchman reached with his hat trick in vain last time out.

Most free kick goals at the World Cup

Messi is currently tied as one of seven players to hold the record of scoring two free kicks at the World Cup, thanks to his effort against Jordan in the group stage.

If he can conjure up some magic and score another in the World Cup final, he would claim the record for himself.

Oldest player to retain the World Cup

Argentina are aiming to make history as only the third side to win two consecutive World Cups, after Italy in 1934 and 1938 and Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Should they succeed, Messi would become the oldest player to retain the World Cup, a record currently held by Brazil’s Nilton Santos (who was 37 in 1962).

Highest-scoring World Cup winner

It’s highly unlikely that Messi will beat Fontaine’s record of 13 goals in a single World Cup. He’d need five more goals in the final alone to even match it.

Curiously, though, Messi could become the highest-scoring member of a World Cup winning team if Argentina win.

That record is currently held by Ronaldo, who scored eight on Brazil’s way to winning in 2002.

Messi is already on eight goals in the 2026 edition, so just needs two things to happen to claim the record for himself: a goal and a win.

That almost sounds easy for him…

First player to win two World Cups as captain

Argentina’s defeat in the 2014 World Cup final preserved Pele’s unique place in history as the only player to win three World Cups. But now Messi has another, third, bite at the cherry.

Plenty of players have claimed two titles – most notably members of Italy’s 1934 and 1938 sides and Brazil’s 1958 and 1962 teams – but Messi can become the first to captain his country to both triumphs.

Giuseppe Meazza, Bellini, Mauro, Cafu and Daniel Passarella all lifted the trophy twice, but only once as skipper.

READ MORE: The top 10 World Cup assist makers of all-time: Messi 1st, Beckham & more…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every trophy that Lionel Messi has won in his career?