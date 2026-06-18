UK viewers of football have been subjected to their fair share of awful pundits over the years but all of them will be thankful Alexi Lalas has been kept off their screens.

For the uninitiated, Lalas is America’s version of Roy Keane. The man broadcasters turn to for a quote to go viral and while Keane’s will be a witty remark on the state of the modern game, Lalas opts for the most outlandish thing he can say at any given moment.

The former defender, whose playing career features clubs such as MetroStars, Kansas City Wizards and Padova, is part of FOX Sports’ coverage of the World Cup alongside Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the American never misses an opportunity to not read the room.

The first of those opportunities was concerned with the ‘hydration breaks’ enforced in every World Cup match and while the rest of us condemn it as a shameful money-making scheme from FIFA, Lalas reckons it is actually how the next generation will view the game.

“There will be a generation whose version of the beautiful game includes quarters.”

How about no? Why does a game that has existed for over 100 years in its current format suddenly need to be split up even further?

Lalas’ statement would also be more believable if he wasn’t paid by the very company that benefits from the existence of hydration breaks.

And if this World Cup is the ultimate test of a footballer, Henry and Ibrahimovic are being put through a test of their own – how long can they last in the presence of Lalas?

As someone used to US coverage, Henry is typically conservative with his views. Ibrahimovic on the other hand, is very much not.

After the France v Senegal match, the topic of the French team being arrogant was first raised by Landon Donovan and then Lalas joined in.

He said: “The reality is, if they are arrogant, it’s because they can do things like that,”

As host Rebecca Lowe tried to move the coverage on, Ibrahimovic butted in to make his point.

“It’s not arrogance, it’s confidence,” he said. “Ignorant people will say it’s arrogance. Intelligent people will say it’s confidence.”

🚨 Look at Thierry Henry’s reaction after Zlatan absolutely destroys Alexi Lalas! 😳 pic.twitter.com/xIAYyI2Ou8 — The Touchmine | 𝐓 (@TouchmineX) June 17, 2026

All Lalas could do was sit there with an awkward smile.

It’s not the first time those two have traded verbal blows. When debating the possible tournament of Erling Haaland, Lalas suggested that should the Norwegian have a good World Cup then he would surpass Ibrahimovic as a legendary player.

“If this man has a big World Cup, boom, right to the top, even over this guy [Ibrahimovic], I love you Z but I will take Haaland over you in terms of legendary status…”

First of all, have you ever heard Ibrahimovic referred to as Z? Zlatan typically was not having it, arguing Haaland is a much more one-dimensional player than he was.

Lalas did somewhat redeem himself when he labelled James Corden a “full kit wanker,” something we can all get behind.

All we can say is, thank god he has not crossed the pond.

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