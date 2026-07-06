With their tens of millions, insulated lifestyles and fondness for beige, it’s not very often that elite-level footballers are relatable to the common fan.

But, after England had won their World Cup last 16 match against Mexico, Harry Kane proved to be a glorious exception.

Those of you waking up and searching for spoiler-free highlights will always be a little removed from the wildness in the early hours of Monday morning.

Kane scored from the penalty spot to make it 3-1, before Mexico replied in kind 10 minutes later.

The remainder of the game saw England dig trenches and lay barbed wire around their penalty area, our highlight being Dan Burn literally eating an overhead kick from Raul Jimenez.

It meant emotions were heightened and voices were hoarse, especially after England players belted out Wonderwall at the end.

One aside: it’s a positive of the World Cup that Sweet Caroline has seemingly been binned. A wet weekend in Llandudno of a song, that one.

With limbs to rest, Kane borrowed the voice of Darren Cann for his post-match interview with the BBC.

“My voice has gone,” the England captain said, the kind of heroic understatement that underpins British humour and remains inaccessible to your average American.

He proceeded to give an update on the injured Jordan Henderson in the tone of a strangled ghost. “I think it says it all that your voice has gone,” interviewer Kelly Sommers replied.

From what he could manage, Kane said: “It was a crazy game. We had to fight and we had to find something. I’ve just been singing, I can’t really talk. The occasion, the team, everything against us, we found a way.”

He ended the interview by saying: “I’m speechless, I can’t really talk.” Kane walked off holding his throat and his knighthood assured.

One of the best post-match interviews you will EVER see! Rest up, Harry 🙂 pic.twitter.com/twk8bhP2YK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026

In that moment, thousands of miles away across the Atlantic Ocean, Kane was every England fan who was equally exhausted and exuberant.

The Three Lions’ 3-2 victory was a testament to old-fashioned virtues of guts and determination, virtues that Brazil and Germany have misplaced in recent years.

Norway await in Saturday’s quarter-final, with a more friendly kick-off time of 10pm. As dangerous as Erling Haaland is – seven goals, one ahead of Kane – every England fan would’ve taken it before the tournament began.

It was a night that nobody who stayed up to watch will ever forget. Kane’s interview will be memed to within an inch of its life, but it captured the raw authenticity of the occasion.

By Michael Lee

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