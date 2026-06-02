After an underwhelming 2025-26 season, Liverpool have sacked Arne Slot and look set to appoint Andoni Iraola as their next manager.

Iraola won a lot of plaudits during his three-year spell at Bournemouth and went out on a high, securing a sixth-place Premier League finish and Europa League football.

While Liverpool have several big-name players, the 43-year-old will want to spend money in the transfer window to help implement his own style of play.

Here are five signings that would be perfect for Iraola at Liverpool.

Michael Kayode

Since Trent Alexander-Arnold moved to Real Madrid last summer, right-back has become a problem position for Liverpool.

Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley both struggled for consistency and availability throughout the 2025-26 season, with the former arguably more suited to a wing-back role.

Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai were all asked to provide makeshift cover at right-back at different points, and a more natural right-back should be a top target.

Kayode has emerged as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League following a brilliant first full season at Brentford, and he was particularly impressive in their two games against Liverpool.

His long throws caused the Reds repeated problems in a 3-2 win at the Gtech Community Stadium, while he kept Rio Ngumoha quiet at Anfield in the final game of the season.

The 21-year-old also likes to get up and down the pitch and covered an extraordinary 386km in distance in the Premier League last season.

Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert was the only defender to cover more distance than Kayode, and it proves he would be an ideal fit for Iraola’s all-action style of play.

Nico Schlotterbeck

A new centre-back will also be on the agenda following the announcement that Ibrahima Konate will leave Liverpool when his contract expires.

Iraola will be aware that in Giovanni Leoni, and the soon-to-arrive Jeremy Jacquet, he now possesses two of the best young centre-backs in Europe.

But they may need another experienced option alongside club captain Virgil van Dijk, who will be 35 by the time the 2026-27 season begins.

If the Reds had hired Iraola sooner, Marcos Senesi may have followed the manager to Anfield, but the Argentina international has already reached an agreement with Tottenham.

They have recently been credited with an interest in Schlotterbeck, who has gone from strength to strength at Borussia Dortmund and is regarded as one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in the world.

He made 6.7 accurate long passes per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga last season and Iraola likes his defenders to play forward as quickly as possible.

The Germany international recently signed a new contract at Dortmund, although it reportedly includes a release clause worth around £50million.

Alex Scott

One of two Bournemouth players on this list, Scott flourished under Iraola and was shortlisted for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award in 2025-26.

His ability to receive the ball under pressure and carry possession through midfield would make him a clear upgrade on Alexis Mac Allister, who endured a disappointing 2025-26 season.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, but Iraola could now give Liverpool an advantage in the race for his signature.

“He’s an incredible human, first of all,” Scott said when asked about Iraola. “Incredible coach as well, the way he’s changed this team and I think maybe the club and the aims of the club.

“I think it pretty much started when he came in three years ago. For myself personally, he gave me my chance, signed me and gave me my chance in the Premier League. And especially this season, he’s played me and trusted me throughout the season.

“So yeah, I couldn’t be more grateful to him for that. Obviously, it’s sad that he’s leaving. He’s put in all the work over the three years to get to this European position. He’s finally got us there and now he’s leaving us.

“But we wish him all the best. Whatever he decides to do, wherever he decides to go, we definitely wish him the best and I’d love to stay in contact with him for many years to come.”

Bruno Guimaraes

With Mac Allister struggling to produce his best form and Curtis Jones linked with a move away from Anfield, Liverpool may look to sign two midfielders in the summer.

Iraola’s Bournemouth side were renowned for their intense pressing and ability to win second balls in the middle of the park. If he is looking to replicate that style of play at Anfield, Guimaraes should be near the top of his transfer wish list.

Since joining Newcastle United from Lyon in January 2022, the Brazil international has been the heartbeat of Eddie Howe’s midfield.

He sets the tone for Newcastle’s intensity out of possession and covered an extraordinary 13.24km during a 4-3 win over Leeds United back in January. It was the furthest anyone ran in a Premier League game in 2025-26.

Admittedly, Liverpool know how difficult it can be to get a player away from St James’ Park following the Alexander Isak saga last summer.

But Newcastle failed to secure Champions League qualification and the 28-year-old could follow Anthony Gordon out of the exit door if they receive a suitable offer.

Rayan

One of the biggest tasks facing Iraola upon his impending arrival at Anfield will be filling the void left by Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international registered 257 goals and 123 assists in 442 appearances in all competitions in his trophy-laden nine-year spell at Anfield.

A move for Michael Olise has been touted, but it feels unlikely and the Reds will not be able to find a like-for-like replacement, especially in terms of the numbers.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is an option they have been looking at, but Iraola may prefer to secure an immediate reunion with Rayan.

He joined Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama in the January transfer window and hit the ground running with five goals and two assists in 15 Premier League appearances.

The 19-year-old is now in the Brazil squad for the World Cup this summer and has the potential to become one of the best wingers in the world.

Bournemouth are determined to keep hold of him for another season and it would take a big fee to prize him away from the Cherries this summer, but it could prove to be a brilliant long-term investment.

READ MORE: The startling Premier League table since Liverpool won the title in April 2025

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player Arne Slot has used as Liverpool manager?

