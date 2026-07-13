After Manchester United pulled the plug on signing Ederson from Atalanta, a new top target will have to be picked to strengthen their midfield.

Signing Andrey Santos from Chelsea is all well and good, but United have always had their eye on multiple midfield signings this year. Ederson was someone they expected to welcome for while, but they’ve had a change of heart.

It should send them back into the market as they try to find an alternative. But where will they turn?

Let’s start by reminding ourselves why United wanted Ederson in the first place. The Brazilian is an all-action midfielder who can comfortably play in any role in the middle of the park.

Often playing with a forward-thinking approach, he offers mobility – which also allows him to get stuck in when out of possession.

Finding a like-for-like replacement target won’t be easy, but there are still plenty of solid options out there. We’ve picked out five alternatives who might just be suitable.

Manu Kone

United might not have to drift their attention too far away from Ederson by sticking with the Serie A market and moving for Roma’s Manu Kone instead.

Kone has been earning admirers with his World Cup performances for France – and these are the kind of standards he is capable of on a regular basis.

Since his move to Roma two years ago, Kone has stood out as one of Serie A’s most dynamic midfielders.

He was given more freedom to drive forward in his first season there than his second, in which he was more often instructed to hold his position and drop in, but his strength on the ball remains one of his biggest assets.

Adding goals to his game is the next step Kone needs to take if he’s to make it in the Premier League; “It’s true that if he scored more goals, he’d likely not be playing for Roma – he’d be on another level already,” his coach Gian Piero Gasperini admitted in December.

But the 25-year-old has plenty of positive attributes as a box-to-box or holding midfielder and could complement United’s other options nicely.

Alex Scott

If United prefer to go down the homegrown route, Elliot Anderson may have already been taken off the market by joining their rivals Manchester City instead, but there are still options out there.

One of the most promising English midfielders is Scott at Bournemouth, fresh from the busiest of his three seasons in the Premier League.

Still only 22, it remains to be seen if Scott is capable of making the step up to a club of United’s levels. But some of their rivals are believed to have been giving that some thought, too.

More of a playmaker in style, Scott likes to roam forward and link up chances.

His technical ability would be a hit at Old Trafford, but there are still aspects he needs to develop to succeed at that level.

Another year at Bournemouth, cutting his teeth in the Europa League, might not be the worst step for his development.

But there must be some kind of temptation over a move and United would be eager to avoid missing out on another big midfield prize.

Adam Wharton

Gone a bit quiet on this front, hasn’t it? Most of the recent rumours about Wharton have linked him to other clubs, but United need to keep in the chasing pack.

He may have missed out on the England squad for the World Cup, but that’s no slight on Wharton’s ability.

The 22-year-old has been playing in the Premier League for the past two and a half years, impressing with his ability to conduct play in midfield.

Hailing from Blackburn, he could be lured back to the north west if the price is right.

Current employers Crystal Palace may drive a hard bargain, and United would have to question if Wharton can get around the pitch as much as Ederson would have, but we’re a bit surprised this link isn’t a bit stronger.

After all, Wharton is a bit Michael Carrick like in style, so with Carrick confirmed as United’s boss, you’d think he’d have a major advocate there.

Felix Nmecha

United could nab themselves a former Man City academy prospect if they make a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Nmecha.

The brother of Leeds forward Lukas Nmecha, the 25-year-old is a progressive midfielder who favours a box-to-box role.

Well-versed at Champions League level with Dortmund, Nmecha went to the World Cup with Germany.

Dortmund could slap a high price tag on him, having extended his contract a few months ago, which is something United would have to be wary of.

Scott McTominay

Hear us out.

McTominay has been a man transformed since his move away from United to Napoli two years ago.

Why would he give it up? It’s a very good question. Any attempt to get him back in a red shirt may fall on deaf ears as he lives the dream in Italy.

But few observers of Serie A over the past couple of years would say Ederson is better than him.

McTominay’s confidence has gone through the roof at Napoli, where he regularly contributes to goals.

Some may scoff and say he couldn’t replicate that in the Premier League, but even in his last season with United he was threatening to.

McTominay was not properly profiled by United before, though any suitors should know exactly where his strengths lie by now.

We’d rate the chances of this one happening below 1%, but hypothetically, McTominay would have value to add to United’s midfield with the way his game has developed.

READ MORE: Ranking Man Utd’s 11 Premier League Brazilians from awful to very good

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Man Utd club captain of the Premier League era?