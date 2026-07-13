Some of the best players in World Cup history have been midfielders – but can you name the best goalscoring midfielders in the competition’s history?

We’re asking you to name every midfielder to score 5+ World Cup goals, giving you the country and their overall goal tally as clues. An asterisk denotes a player who played at the 2026 tournament.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every single player to score 10+ World Cup goals?