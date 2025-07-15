For as much chaos as there has been at Manchester United of late, their academy continues to be a source of great hope and optimism.

Arguably the most effective academy in English football history, United are hoping the next superstar is currently learning their trade at Carrington.

But there is no time like the present and here are six players who will be hoping to force their way into Ruben Amorim’s side.

Chido Obi

Obi only spent a year in United’s academy, having arrived from Arsenal in 2024, but has developed at an impressive rate in that short time.

The striker earned his senior debut in February, appearing as a late substitute in a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham, but that was to be the first of eight matches Obi would play.

United’s post-season tour of Hong Kong may have seen them susceptible to plenty of ridicule, but one positive was Obi scoring his first goals for the club.

The 17-year-old Dane will join United’s pre-season tour of the US and has been given a new shirt number of 32.

Harry Amass

With Luke Shaw advancing in years, left-back Amass could see his appearances shoot up in the coming season.

Having spent seven years in the youth setup at Watford, Amass moved to United in 2023 and a year later, he was on the bench for the first team’s game against Liverpool.

He featured heavily in the squads for the 2024-25 pre-season tour and made his first team debut on his 18th birthday.

The following month, Amass started his first match, hinting at Amorim’s belief in the youngster.

Ethan Wheatley

Although England’s Under-19 Euros this summer ended in a group stage exit, Wheatley impressed with a couple of goals.

A member of the United academy since 2015, the tall striker was a regular scorer for the club’s youth outfits, earning a professional contract in January 2024.

His first senior appearance came that April with a run-out against Sheffield United, making him the 250th United player to come from the academy.

For the second half of the 2024-25 season, he went on loan to Walsall but featured just four times.

Having been part of United’s pre-season squad last year, he is expected to do the same this season as he looks to try and fight for a way into the first team.

Daniel Gore

Gore swapped Burnley for United in 2018 and picked up the Reserve Player of the Year award in 2023.

As a result, the defender was granted a substitute spot for United’s Premier League tie against Nottingham Forest the following season, although he never made it onto the pitch.

The following month, he made his debut in the League Cup before a Boxing Day fixture at Aston Villa saw him make his first league appearance, albeit only for a few minutes as he replaced Christian Eriksen in injury time.

His development was hoped to increase with a loan move to Port Vale in January, but a quad injury on his debut saw him return to United.

Another lengthy absence occurred in the summer when he underwent surgery for a dislocated shoulder.

A second loan move, this time to Rotherham, followed a similar pattern as Gore suffered a hairline foot fracture and only played three times for the Millers.

Now at the age of 20, there is a sense of now or never for Gore, who will hope to either target consistent minutes with United or on loan elsewhere and put any injury concerns behind him.

Tyler Fredricson

A member of United’s academy since he was 10, centre back Fredricson was a key part of the club’s 2022 FA Youth Cup win, playing every game except the final.

As a reward, he was named on the bench for United’s Europa League tie against Real Sociedad but injuries meant additional first-team chances were limited.

Back to full fitness, the defender rejoined the first team squad and was part of the travelling party for United’s game at Tottenham Hotspur.

In April, he played his first game for the club as part of a back three. Fellow academy graduate Amass also featured and despite the defeat, the pair were picked out for praise by Amorim.

The Englishman was given a new squad number ahead of the upcoming season and is expected to be part of the pre-season tour.

Toby Collyer

Collyer came through the Brighton academy to begin with but was picked up by United in 2022 after a trial with the club.

Having performed well with the Under-21s, the defensive midfielder was included in the 2023 pre-season squad and made his first appearance for the club against Wrexham.

His first competitive action would come a few weeks later in the Community Shield and he made his Premier League debut in September 2024.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes signalled him out for praise after an impressive showing in the Europa League against Rangers.

Casiemiro’s age coupled with Collyer’s showings last year, suggests the 21-year-old could have a big part to play in United’s upcoming season.

