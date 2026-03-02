Since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023, MLS has become a hotbed for some of the most high-profile footballers in the world.

Luis Suarez plays alongside Messi in Miami, while Thomas Muller, Son Heung-min and James Rodriguez have all moved to America in recent months.

We’ve taken a look at seven more high-profile players who could be heading to MLS in 2026.

Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann has spent his entire professional career in Spain, scoring 204 goals in 552 LaLiga appearances across spells at Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

But the former France international has never hidden his affinity for American culture and his desire to play in MLS before he retires.

“I don’t know with which team, but I really want to play there,” he said back in 2020. “For me it’s an objective to end my career in the United States with the possibility of playing well and being a big part of the team and fighting for a title.”

While the 34-year-old is under contract at Atletico Madrid until 2027, he is no longer a guaranteed starter for Diego Simeone and a number of MLS clubs are reportedly monitoring his situation.

Orlando City are best-placed to secure his signature as they hold his MLS discovery rights, which gives them first claim at signing the forward. Sporting director and general manager Ricardo Moreira has also travelled to Spain to work on the deal.

Despite the fact that Atletico Madrid are still competing for the Champions League and the Copa del Rey in 2025-26, Simeone has refused to rule out a mid-season departure.

“I won’t speak for [Griezmann]. I love him, I’ve spoken to him about a lot of things, not just this issue,” Simeone said.

“I’ve already told him what I think. Let’s hope he always makes the best choice, what he wants, because he deserves all the affection, everything that he needs. I think he’s in a place where he deserves to choose what he wants to do.”

Casemiro

Despite being a standout performer for Manchester United in 2025-26, Casemiro is poised to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires in the summer.

Former clubs Porto and Sao Paulo are reportedly looking to re-sign him on a free transfer, while a move to the Saudi Pro League would give the 34-year-old a lucrative final contract.

The United States will also emerge as a potential destination, with the lifestyle of MLS football said to be a huge draw for the Brazil international, who was recently in Miami on holiday.

Inter Miami could be in the market for another midfielder following Sergio Busquets’ decision to retire at the end of the 2025 MLS season.

LA Galaxy have also been linked with the five-time Champions League winner, who could follow in the footsteps of former United players David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But both Inter Miami and LA Galaxy would need to make space for him as their three designated player spots are already occupied.

Bernardo Silva

Silva has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Manchester City, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four EFL Cups, a Champions League and a FIFA Club World Cup.

The 31-year-old is the club captain and remains a key player under Pep Guardiola, but his City contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

“I have an idea (of what will happen), but it’s not a good time to speak about it,” Silva said when asked about his future. “When the time comes, me and the club will announce it and you will know.”

If he does decide to bring his nine-year stay at the Etihad to an end, the Portugal international will have no shortage of suitors.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica and Galatasaray have all been credited with an interest in the midfielder.

Chicago Fire are looking to rival those European teams, and they still have room for another designated player after missing out on Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne last year.

They have reportedly held talks with his representatives and are willing to offer a three-year deal that would see him earn up to £8.9million per-year.

Mohamed Salah

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017, Salah has established himself as one of the greatest Premier League players of all time.

But speculation over his future at Anfield has been rife since the 33-year-old spoke to the press in December and claimed to no longer have a relationship with Arne Slot.

It had been thought that Saudi Arabia would be the most likely destination for the Egypt international, but a move to America could be on the cards in the summer.

“The MLS is another possible destination for him,” Liverpool reporter James Pearce said on The Athletic’s Walk On podcast. “It’s been suggested to me that actually is more appealing in many ways than the Saudi Pro League.”

If he does go to America, San Diego will be among the favourites to secure his signature as they are backed by Egyptian-born billionaire Mohamed Mansour.

They will also have a Designated Player slot available to them once they remove Hirving Lozano from their books.

Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho played alongside Salah at Liverpool before joining Barcelona in January 2018 in a deal worth up to £142million, which remains the third most expensive transfer in history.

But he failed to justify that price tag and later had stints at Bayern Munich, Aston Villa and Al-Duhail before returning to boyhood club Vasco da Gama.

The Brazil international faced criticism for some of his performances and has since terminated his contract by mutual consent, making him available on a free transfer.

He has received an offer from Russian side CSKA Moscow but is likely to reject that, with the 33-year-old now said to be weighing up two options – a move to MLS, or retiring from football completely.

LA Galaxy have reportedly contacted his representatives and could see Coutinho as a replacement for Riqui Puig, who will miss the entire 2026 MLS season after undergoing another ACL reconstruction on his left knee.

Robert Lewandowski

Widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation, Lewandowski played an integral role in Barcelona’s successful 2024-25 campaign, scoring 42 goals in 52 games in all competitions.

But he has started just 10 La Liga games this season, with Hansi Flick often preferring the versatile Ferran Torres as his central striker.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and Barcelona are reportedly looking to replace him with either Harry Kane or Julian Alvarez.

Chicago Fire hold his MLS discovery rights and have been trying to convince the 37-year-old Poland international to make the move.

They reportedly held positive talks with him in December and more discussions have followed, including a recent London meeting between Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, and Fire owner Joe Mansueto.

“He’s a fantastic player,” Fire manager Gregg Berhalter said. “There is no player who has scored more goals than Robert Lewandowski in the last 15 years in the top five leagues.

“He does it everywhere he plays. I’m a big fan of his. I’ve been following him for years and I’m sure that if you like football and you like goals, then you have to like Lewandowski.”

Cristiano Ronaldo

Admittedly, this one is less likely but we’d love to see it.

Ronaldo left Europe following the termination of his Manchester United contract in 2022 and is now playing for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

But he recently became angered by the perceived lack of support that they have received in the transfer market from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The 41-year-old went on strike for three matches, and MLS teams reportedly made initial inquiries with his camp regarding a potential move to the United States.

That would see him renew his rivalry with Lionel Messi, having spent years facing each other at Real Madrid and Barcelona.

While the Portugal international has since reaffirmed his commitment to the Saudi Pro League, he could push for a move if Al Nassr don’t spend a lot of money in the summer.

