Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all underachieved in the Premier League this season when you compare their performance on the pitch so far to their outlay on wages.

At the other end of the scale, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Sunderland are doing the best relative to their spending on player wages.

There are notable exceptions, but looking at the table of Premier League wages is usually a decent benchmark for where each club ‘should’ be finishing in the league when all is said and done.

For example, it’s no great surprise that Burnley are in the relegation, given how little they spend on wages compared to some of the English top-flight’s more established clubs.

Scott Parker’s squad take home only a fraction of what the likes of the two Manchester clubs and Arsenal spend on player wages.

But Brentford, who still have the lowest wage bill, have demonstrated that it is possible to get a lot from limited resources as they sit in mid-table.

Sunderland and Crystal Palace are also performing well above where they logically should, while Aston Villa and Everton are clearly being managed astutely.

Table toppers Arsenal can be considered the best of the ‘big six’, given they spend less on wages than their direct competitors.

At the other end of the scale, it’s no wonder there’s so much noise around Chelsea and Manchester United, considering they both spend big bucks and sit outside the Champions League places.

Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and Newcastle are all significantly underperforming, as are bottom three occupiers Wolves and West Ham.

We’ve listed every Premier League single club by their league position in comparison to their wage bill, ranking them in order of the biggest overperformers down to the biggest underperformers.

Note: All wage bill data is via Capology.

1. Brentford

League Position: 9th

Wage bill: 20th

Total wage bill: £54,301,000

Difference: +11

2. Sunderland

League Position: 7th

Wage bill: 14th

Total wage bill: £68,016,000

Difference: +7

3. Crystal Palace

League Position: 10th

Wage bill: 15th

Total wage bill: £67,828,800

Difference: +5

4. Aston Villa

League Position: 3rd

Wage bill: 7th

Total wage bill: £130,317,200

Difference: +4

5. Everton

League Position: 8th

Wage bill: 12th

Total wage bill: £75,379,200

Difference: +4

6. Brighton

League Position: 14th

Wage bill: 17th

Total wage bill: £60,645,000

Difference: +3

7. Leeds

League Position: 16th

Wage bill: 18th

Total wage bill: £59,306,000

Difference: +2

8. Arsenal

League Position: 1st

Wage bill: 2nd

Total wage bill: £189,322,000

Difference: +1

9. Bournemouth

League Position: 15th

Wage bill: 16th

Total wage bill: £62,764,000

Difference: +1

10. Fulham

League Position: 11th

Wage bill: 11th

Total wage bill: £77,519,000

Difference: 0

11. Burnley

League Position: 19th

Wage bill: 19th

Total wage bill: £55,970,000

Difference: 0

12. Manchester City

League Position: 2nd

Wage bill: 1st

Total wage bill: £222,315,600

Difference: -1

13. Liverpool

League Position: 4th

Wage bill: 3rd

Total wage bill: £174,220,800

Difference: -1

14. Chelsea

League Position: 5th

Wage bill: 4th

Total wage bill: £164,788,000

Difference: -1

15. Manchester United

League Position: 6th

Wage bill: 5th

Total wage bill: £159,341,000

Difference: -1

16. Newcastle

League Position: 13th

Wage bill: 8th

Total wage bill: £116,584,000

Difference: -5

17. Tottenham

League Position: 12th

Wage bill: 6th

Total wage bill: £132,912,000

Difference: -6

18. Wolves

League Position: 20th

Wage bill: 13th

Total wage bill: £72,358,000

Difference: -7

19. Nottingham Forest

League Position: 17th

Wage bill: 9th

Total wage bill: £93,457,000

Difference: -8

20. West Ham

League Position: 18th

Wage bill: 10th

Total wage bill: £86,413,200

Difference: -8

READ NEXT: Comparing every Premier League club’s squad cost to its 2025-26 league position



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 25 highest-paid players in the Premier League?