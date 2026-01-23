Championship net spend table of 2025-26 as Wrexham eye massive £19m deal
Championship spending has gone through the roof in recent seasons and Wrexham, having climbed through the footballing ladder of late, are one of the leaders on that front.
Reports at present suggest they are in the race for Angers forward Sidiki Cherif.
They are said to have opened talks with the French club over the possibility of signing the striker, who is valued by his club at £19million.
That signing would break not only the Welsh club’s transfer record, but the record for the Championship itself.
That would have a huge impact on the net spend of the club who are already the biggest spenders in the second tier.
Here, we have looked into the net spend of each Championship side in 2025-26.
1. Wrexham
Expenditure: £33.02million
Income: £0
Net Spend: £-33.02million
2. Swansea
Expenditure: £14.54million
Income: £1.7million
Net Spend: £-12.84million
3. Birmingham
Expenditure: £21.18million
Income: £9.3million
Net Spend: £-11.88million
4. Charlton
Expenditure: £10.2million
Income: £0
Net Spend: £10.2million
5. Queens Park Rangers
Expenditure: £13.1million
Income: £3.05million
Net Spend: £-10.05million
6. Derby
Expenditure: £8.87million
Income: £0.5million
Net Spend: £-8.37million
7. Blackburn
Expenditure: £12.11million
Income: £6.47million
Net Spend: £-5.64million
8. Portsmouth
Expenditure: £3.6million
Income: £0.25million
Net Spend: £-3.35million
9. Stoke
Expenditure: £7.4million
Income: £5.44million
Net Spend: £-1.96million
10. Oxford
Expenditure: £1million
Income: £0
Net Spend: £-1million
11. Preston North End
Expenditure: £1.39million
Income: £0.61million
Net Spend: £-0.78million
12. Sheffield United
Expenditure: £21.92million
Income: £21.22million
Net Spend: £-0.7million
13. Middlesbrough
Expenditure: £25.76million
Income: £25.34million
Net Spend: £-0.42million
14. Bristol City
Expenditure: £0.75million
Income: £1.52million
Net Spend: +£0.77million
15. Coventry
Expenditure: £7.49million
Income: £9.14million
Net Spend: +£1.65million
16. Sheffield Wednesday
Expenditure: £0
Income: £2.96million
Net Spend: +£2.96million
17. Millwall
Expenditure: £8.53million
Income: £13.62million
Net Spend: +£5.09million
18. Watford
Expenditure: £5.48million
Income: £10.77million
Net Spend: +£5.29million
19. Hull
Expenditure: £0.61million
Income: £6.38million
Net Spend: +£5.77million
20. Norwich
Expenditure: £26.9million
Income: £32.71million
Net Spend: +£5.81million
21. West Brom
Expenditure: £13.01million
Income: £20.58million
Net Spend: +£7.57million
22. Ipswich
Expenditure: £51.56million
Income: £80.16million
Net Spend: +£28.6million
23. Leicester
Expenditure: £0
Income: £49.85million
Net Spend: +£49.85million
24. Southampton
Expenditure: £51.67million
Income: £115.6million
Net Spend: +£63.96million
