Championship spending has gone through the roof in recent seasons and Wrexham, having climbed through the footballing ladder of late, are one of the leaders on that front.

Reports at present suggest they are in the race for Angers forward Sidiki Cherif.

They are said to have opened talks with the French club over the possibility of signing the striker, who is valued by his club at £19million.

That signing would break not only the Welsh club’s transfer record, but the record for the Championship itself.

That would have a huge impact on the net spend of the club who are already the biggest spenders in the second tier.

Here, we have looked into the net spend of each Championship side in 2025-26.

1. Wrexham

Expenditure: £33.02million

Income: £0

Net Spend: £-33.02million

2. Swansea

Expenditure: £14.54million

Income: £1.7million

Net Spend: £-12.84million

3. Birmingham

Expenditure: £21.18million

Income: £9.3million

Net Spend: £-11.88million

4. Charlton

Expenditure: £10.2million

Income: £0

Net Spend: £10.2million

5. Queens Park Rangers

Expenditure: £13.1million

Income: £3.05million

Net Spend: £-10.05million

6. Derby

Expenditure: £8.87million

Income: £0.5million

Net Spend: £-8.37million

7. Blackburn

Expenditure: £12.11million

Income: £6.47million

Net Spend: £-5.64million

8. Portsmouth

Expenditure: £3.6million

Income: £0.25million

Net Spend: £-3.35million

9. Stoke

Expenditure: £7.4million

Income: £5.44million

Net Spend: £-1.96million

10. Oxford

Expenditure: £1million

Income: £0

Net Spend: £-1million

11. Preston North End

Expenditure: £1.39million

Income: £0.61million

Net Spend: £-0.78million

12. Sheffield United

Expenditure: £21.92million

Income: £21.22million

Net Spend: £-0.7million

13. Middlesbrough

Expenditure: £25.76million

Income: £25.34million

Net Spend: £-0.42million

14. Bristol City

Expenditure: £0.75million

Income: £1.52million

Net Spend: +£0.77million

15. Coventry

Expenditure: £7.49million

Income: £9.14million

Net Spend: +£1.65million

16. Sheffield Wednesday

Expenditure: £0

Income: £2.96million

Net Spend: +£2.96million

17. Millwall

Expenditure: £8.53million

Income: £13.62million

Net Spend: +£5.09million

18. Watford

Expenditure: £5.48million

Income: £10.77million

Net Spend: +£5.29million

19. Hull

Expenditure: £0.61million

Income: £6.38million

Net Spend: +£5.77million

20. Norwich

Expenditure: £26.9million

Income: £32.71million

Net Spend: +£5.81million

21. West Brom

Expenditure: £13.01million

Income: £20.58million

Net Spend: +£7.57million

22. Ipswich

Expenditure: £51.56million

Income: £80.16million

Net Spend: +£28.6million

23. Leicester

Expenditure: £0

Income: £49.85million

Net Spend: +£49.85million

24. Southampton

Expenditure: £51.67million

Income: £115.6million

Net Spend: +£63.96million

READ NEXT: Ranking the 10 greatest football films in history ahead of Saipan’s release

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the current manager of all 72 Football League clubs?