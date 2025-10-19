Harry Kane has become the latest player to score 400 club goals since the year 2000, joining a list of eight other players who’ve reached the landmark.

Scoring goals is the aim of the game and the players on this list have undoubtedly been the most prolific of the modern era.

Only counting goals scored at club level, these are the nine players with 400 or more goals since the year 2000.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 806 goals

Still going strong for Al-Nassr at the age of 40, Ronaldo has scored more goals at club level than any other player since the year 2000.

In total, he’s played 1067 games, scored 806 goals and has provided 222 assists for his teammates.

“People, especially my family, say, ‘It’s time for you to stop. You’ve done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?’ But I don’t think so,” CR7 told reporters.

“I think I’m still producing good things, I’m helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going?

“I’m sure that when it’s over, I’ll leave feeling fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don’t have many more years, but I try to enjoy the few I have to the fullest.”

2. Lionel Messi – 775 goals

There’s usually not much to separate Messi and Ronaldo. In the case of club goals, there are only 31 between them.

While Messi is second on this list, his minutes per-goal ratio is better than anyone else.

For Barcelona, PSG and Inter Miami, he’s scored 775 goals in just 935 appearances, having also produced 339 assists.

3. Robert Lewandoswki – 641 goals

Still playing at the highest level today, Lewandowski’s longevity is something else.

He’s now scored over 100 goals for three separate clubs and doesn’t seem to plan on retiring any time soon.

With his Barcelona contract up at the end of the season, the 37-year-old looks likely to move next summer.

4. Luis Suarez – 531 goals

He might not be as fast as he once was, but Suarez is still doing the business for Inter Miami today in MLS.

The Uruguayan scored the bulk of his goals for Barcelona, but also enjoyed prolific spells with the likes of Ajax, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Gremio.

We could watch his highlights reel all day long.

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 510 goals

Not including the one goal he scored in 1999, Ibrahimovic has bagged 510 goals at club level since the year 2000.

He never tended to stick around in one place for long, but left a huge impression at most of the clubs that he played for.

6. Karim Benzema – 461 goals

Given that he often played second fiddle to Ronaldo during the bulk of his Real Madrid career, Benzema’s goal record is sometimes overlooked.

However, he’s the second top scorer in the club’s history with 354 goals and has also scored plenty for Lyon and now Al-Ittihad.

Aged 37, it remains to be seen how much longer the Frenchman will play for, but he’ll surely reach the 500 landmark before he retires.

7. Hulk – 435 goals

Undoubtedly, the most surprising name on this list.

Hulk is remembered fondly from his time at Porto and Zenit Saint Petersburg, but his record since returning to Brazil in 2021 has been off the charts.

He’s scored 130 goals in 274 appearances for Atletico Mineiro over the past five years and also scored a bucketload while playing in China for five years.

8. Edinson Cavani – 402 goals

Still scoring goals today for Boca Juniors, aged 38, Cavani recently scored his 400th goal at club level.

Of his 402 goals, 200 of them came for PSG, while he scored another 104 while playing for Napoli.

9. Harry Kane – 400 goals

Kane is the latest player to join this illustrious list and given his current form, he isn’t slowing down any time soon.

Since joining Bayern Munich in 2023, he’s scored 104 goals in 107 appearances, averaging a strike every 84.7 minutes.

If he maintains that rate of scoring, he’ll reach 500 goals in no time.

