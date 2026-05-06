Goalkeepers from Arsenal, Barcelona and Inter are amongst the best in Europe in 2025-26, but which of them has the most spotless record?

We’ve done some digging through the stats and compiled the 10 players who have registered the most clean sheets across Europe’s five major leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and Bundesliga) this season.

Note: If two or more goalkeepers have kept the same number of clean sheets, we’ve put them in order of most to least goals conceded.

10. Marco Carnesecchi – 13

Atalanta have had an up-and-down time of it since they appointed former Southampton flop Ivan Juric to succeed the legendary Gian Piero Gasperini, but they’ve settled into something a bit more competent with Raffaele Palladino.

They’re not as spectacularly entertaining as they were a few years back, but they’re relatively solid and challenging for a respectable seventh-place finish. But their busy goalkeeper is at least partly to thank for that.

The other names in this list tend to be protected by well-structured defences, as is always the way. Real Oviedo’s Aaron and Burnley’s Martin Dubravka have made the most saves across Europe’s five major leagues this season, and they’re both getting relegated.

Carnesecchi is a bit of an outlier; the only keeper in this top 10 to have made over 100 saves. The 25-year-old has never represented Italy at senior level, but perhaps he ought to.

9. Gianluigi Donnarumma – 13

Not a Serie A goalkeeper, but an Italian, and one of that league’s finest exports.

You only have to look at Donnarumma conceding three goals to Everton on Monday night to see this isn’t the same old City that’d shut games down by suffocating the opposition. Their new No.1 has had his work cut out in his debut Premier League campaign.

Donnarumma might not be able to play out from the back in classic Pep Guardiola style, but he’s been responsible for some trademark spectacular saves.

There might not even be a title race were it not for his regular heroics, while errors like the one he committed against Arsenal have been relatively few and far between.

8. Michele Di Gregorio – 13

The Juventus keeper has kept 13 clean sheets and conceded just 23 goals from just 28 Serie A appearances this season.

He’s conceded just one goal in his last five outings since a stint on the bench in March. Mattia Perin wears the No.1 shirt and it was only his calf injury that gifted Di Gregorio a way back in.

The Old Lady have only kept two clean sheets from the seven games he’s sat out this season. Maybe they’d have Champions League qualification wrapped up by now if he’d started every game.

7. Gregor Kobel – 14

You wonder if the 28-year-old Switzerland international will be one of the next to jump ship out of Borussia Dortmund.

He was spectacular in their run to the Champions League final a few years back, and he leads the Bundesliga for clean sheets in 2025-26. Surely one of the best active footballers to have never won any silverware.

Kobel has been tipped to become Manuel Neuer’s successor at Bayern. That’d be a classic Bayern signing; he’s far too good to be left eating their dust every season.

6. Mike Maignan – 14

Chelsea were tipped to sign ‘Magic Mike’, France’s No.1, from AC Milan last summer.

He’s a superb goalkeeper with lots of experience, been named the Goalkeeper of the Year in both Ligue 1 and Serie A after the starring role he played in Lille and Milan’s surprise title triumphs.

But he’s over the age of 27 and will have little resale value. That’s not how BlueCo Chelsea do things. Maybe that’s where they’re going wrong.

Maignan ended up staying put and has enjoyed another excellent campaign with the Rossoneri, who are blessed that he signed a long-term contract extension in January. Chelsea’s loss.

QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League Golden Glove winner?

5. Joan Garcia – 14

Patience at Barcelona had grown thin with long-serving club captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Not only was his injury record becoming a problem, but he became increasingly error-prone in his advancing years.

Replacing him with Garcia, poached from their city rivals Espanyol, has proven a masterstroke of a decision. He’s made some astonishing saves and has won them countless points, frequently stepping up after Hansi Flick’s high line gets breached.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente looks set to keep faith in Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simon for the World Cup. That’s a bold call, given Garcia’s rise. Not to mention the fella that tops this list.

Keep up his current levels, and we fully expect Garcia to be in ‘best keeper in the world’ conversations in the coming years. That good.

4. Yann Sommer – 15

The old adage of defences win titles is usually particularly true in Italy, but not this season.

Inter have just sealed Scudetto No.21 in imperious fashion, but largely from blowing away the opposition – their tally of 81 goals scored is 33 more than any other club in the division.

Como, Roma, Milan and Juventus have all conceded fewer goals, and the Nerazzurri’s Champions League exit to Bodo/Glimt underlined this is no classic unbreachable Italian backline. This season they’ve shipped four to Juve, three to Napoli and three to Como.

But still, like any great champions, they are able to grind out results and shut out the opposition on their day. Veteran keeper Sommer has kept 15 clean sheets. That’s only the third-most in Italy, but it’s still more than enough.

3. Mile Svilar – 16

Roma are still adapting to the methods of Gasperini, who has not quite yet got them playing with the free-flowing abandon of his best Atalanta teams.

But in this period of adaptation there’s been a pragmatism that has them well in the mix for Champions League qualification.

There have been some whisperings in the Italian press that Inter are eyeing up the shot-stopper to succeed Sommer, who turns 38 later this year. One to watch.

2. Jean Butez – 17

Italy’s reputation for more defensive football is borne out by Como keeper Butez being the seventh(!) Serie A goalkeeper to feature in this top 10.

The Italian top flight averages fewer goals per game than the other major European leagues and there’s almost been an epidemic of goalless draws this season.

No keeper in Europe has kept more clean sheets than the lesser-known Butez, who has been a very solid addition at FC Como since joining from Antwerp 18 months ago.

The 30-year-old Frenchman hasn’t always been brilliant – arguably culpable in many of the 11 goals conceded across four games to Inter this season – but he’s decent enough and protected by a defence that’s been well-organised by Cesc Fabregas.

1. David Raya – 17

Donnarumma’s failure to keep a clean sheet against Everton ensures that Raya will be claiming a third successive Premier League Golden Glove – only the third player to achieve that feat, after his compatriot Pepe Reina in the mid-noughties and Joe Hart in the early 2010s.

In the first half of the season, there were plenty of games in which Raya barely had a save to make, such was the solid-as-a-rock defensive structure instilled by Mikel Arteta. But he’s really come into his own amid the Gunners’ wobbles in recent weeks, singlehandedly winning them vital points with brilliant saves.

If Arsenal do make it over the line to claim their first Premier League title in over two decades, Raya can consider himself as responsible for making that happen as anyone else.

The quadruple dream might even still be alive had he also started in the domestic cups.

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TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every goalkeeper to have scored a Premier League goal?

