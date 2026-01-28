Stars from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City are amongst the players with the longest unbeaten streaks in Champions League history.

Prior to Manchester City’s recent defeat against Bodo/Glimt, Rodi was unbeaten in his last 23 games in the competition, having not lost a European game since 2022 (not including penalty shootouts).

Amazingly, that 23-game unbeaten streak isn’t enough to earn Rodri the record in the competition, as it’s only the joint-tenth longest streak.

However, it is a longer unbeaten run than either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi has ever boasted in the competition.

Indeed, Ronaldo’s longest unbeaten run in the competition came during his spell with Manchester United, where he went 22 games unbeaten from September 2007 to May 2009.

Unfortunately, the unbeaten streak came to an end in the final as United lost 2-0 against Barcelona in the final.

Surprisingly, he never went more than 22 games unbeaten in Europe with Real Madrid, despite winning it on four occasions with the club.

Ronaldo can take some satisfaction from the fact that Messi also never went more than 22 games unbeaten in Europe with Barcelona either.

In the history of the competition, there have been seven players who went 24 games unbeaten in Europe. Those players are Erling Haaland, Ruben Dias, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Nani and Patrice Evra.

The second-longest unbeaten streak in the competition belongs to Dani Carvajal, who played 25 games without losing between May 2015 and April 2018.

During that period, Real Madrid did lose three European matches, but Carvajal himself didn’t feature in any of those games.

However, the longest unbeaten streak in Champions League history actually belongs to Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, who once went 26 games without losing.

Between October 2018 and May 2021, Silva wasn’t on the losing side of any European fixture, not including penalty shootouts.

Given that Rodri’s unbeaten streak of 23 games recently came to an end, Silva’s record does seem safe for now, although the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal will no doubt be eyeing it up in future years.

Here’s the full breakdown of the top 18 longest unbeaten streaks in Champions League history.

1. Bernardo Silva – 26 games (From October 2018 to May 2021)

2. Dani Carvajal – 25 games (From May 2015 to April 2018)

=3. Patrice Evra – 24 games (From December 2006 to May 2009)

=3. Nani – 24 games (From September 2007 to March 2010)

=3. Joshua Kimmich – 24 games (From May 2018 to March 2021)

=3. Thomas Muller – 24 games (From May 2018 to March 2021)

=3. Robert Lewandowski – 24 games (From September 2019 to March 2022)

=3. Erling Haaland – 24 games (From December 2021 to October 2024)

=3. Ruben Dias – 24 games (From September 2022 to October 2024)

=10. Johan Cruyff – 23 games (From April 1971 to March 1975)

=10. Wayne Rooney – 23 games (From September 2007 to May 2009)

=10. Bernado Silva – 23 games (From September 2022 to October 2024)

=10. Rodri – 23 games (From September 2022 to October 2025)

=14. Cristiano Ronaldo – 22 games (From September 2007 to May 2009)

=14. Rio Ferdinand – 22 games (From April 2007 to May 2009)

=14. Paul Scholes – 22 games (From September 1997 to September 1999)

=14. Nicky Butt – 22 games (From September 1997 to September 2000)

=14. Manuel Akanji – 22 games (From September 2022 to October 2024)

