Lionel Scaloni has finally named his 26-man squad as Argentina travel to North America aiming to become the first side in over 60 years to retain the World Cup.

The big headline is that era-defining captain Lionel Messi will make it to his sixth World Cup, something no player has ever done before, after his recent injury scare with Inter Miami.

But some surprising names have failed to make the cut. Here’s the full 26-man squad named by Scaloni:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Facundo Medina (Marseille).

Midfielders: Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Valentin Barco (RC Strasbourg).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Lyon), Nico Paz (Como).

Here’s a full XI of players were surprised have missed out from Scaloni’s Argentina squad, arranged in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

GK: Santiago Beltran

No great scandal between the sticks.

Emiliano Martinez was always going to remain first choice, while Juan Musso is a worthy back-up after doing well in Atletico Madrid’s run to the Champions League semis.

River Plate goalkeeper Beltran, 21, might’ve offered a nod to the future as the back-up to the back-up, though. Tournament experience would have been valuable for a potential future Argentina No.1, which 34-year-old Geronimo Rulli surely ain’t.

RB: Kevin Mac Allister

Alexis’ older brother missed out after being named in the preliminary 55-man squad. He’s not exactly a world-beater, but the full-back area isn’t Argentina’s strong suit.

While primarily a centre-back, he can feature on either flank and that versatility might’ve been handy. He also has Champions League experience and has won one Belgian title and two Belgian Cups with upstarts Union Saint-Gilloise.

CB: Lisandro Lopez

No, not the former Lyon and Porto forward who made a handful of appearances for La Albiceleste 20 odd years ago (although, somehow, he’s only recently retired).

This Lisandro Lopez is no spring chicken either, to be fair, having last represented his country back in 2012.

But the 36-year-old former Benfica and Boca Juniors centre-back might have been a wildcard option, having just played a key role in Belgrano’s surprise Primera Division Apertura title triumph – the first in the club’s history.

Cristian Romero has made the squad after his recent injury woes, and recently angered Spurs fans by travelling back home to cheer on his boyhood club. He’ll no doubt have approved of the veteran Lopez’s lion-hearted displays at the centre of Belgrano’s defence.

CB: Marcos Senesi

Lopez’s inclusion shows that Scaloni isn’t exactly blessed with a wealth of defensive options.

But Senesi’s absence, after his excellent season with Bournemouth and imminent move to Tottenham, raised an eyebrow.

Italy in 2010. Spain in 2014. Germany in 2018. All of them were world champions who suffered an ignominious group-stage exit by refusing to let go of the past and continuing to lean on the old guard.

We can’t see Argentina going out in the groups, given the expanded format, but a disappointment could certainly be on the cards.

Nicolas Otamendi is a warrior, but he’s 38 and comes into the tournament off the back of a trophyless season with Benfica.

Surely that’s one area they could have freshened up; the defence was already creaking as it squandered two-goal leads against the Netherlands and France at the last World Cup.

Senesi is at the peak of his powers and can feel legitimately hard done by.

LB: Valentin Gomez

As with Mac Allister on the other flank, Gomez predominantly features in the centre of defence. But needs must.

The 22-year-old was utilised on the left fairly often by Manuel Pellegrini as Real Betis finished fifth in La Liga, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

We’re not going to pretend he’s an outrageous omission, but he could’ve done a job there if it came to it.

DM: Milton Delgado

River Plate’s Gonzalo Montiel and Boca Juniors’ Leandro Paredes – key cogs from Qatar – are the only two players from domestic Argentine football in Scaloni’s squad.

He’s uncapped, so it would have been a big call, but you wonder if any consideration was given to Boca’s pint-sized defensive midfielder Delgado, who has been tipped to become Argentinian football’s next big-money export.

The 20-year-old rising star shone in Argentina’s run to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup final last year and has recently been linked with Inter and Bournemouth.

This tournament has probably come just too soon for him, but don’t be surprised if he’s in contention to start at the next World Cup in 2030.

CM: Maximo Perrone

Nico Paz was always going to make the squad.

We’re interested in seeing how the 21-year-old will feature, given that a certain Lionel Messi occupies his most natural position, but he’s undoubtedly the most exciting Argentinian talent to emerge since the last World Cup.

The 21-year-old was Como’s standout player as they upset the apple cart in Serie A to qualify for the Champions League at the expense of traditional powerhouses AC Milan and Juventus.

But he wasn’t the only young Argentinian to excel in Cesc Fabregas’ squad. Former Man City prospect Perrone was an ever-present at the base of midfield.

He’s unlucky to miss out, having featured for Argentina in their last friendly back in March.

FWR: Franco Mastantuono

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eduardo Camavinga, Dean Huijsen…

Sensing a theme? Mastantuono is just the latest Real Madrid star to be snubbed after a trophyless campaign that was equal parts toxic and dysfunctional.

There was great excitement, and even comparisons to Zinedine Zidane, when Los Blancos shelled out €45million to sign the midfielder from River Plate last summer.

But it’s not been an easy adaptation period for the 18-year-old, who has paid the price for a disappointing debut season. He managed just one goal from 23 appearances in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Roma’s Matias Soule arguably has a stronger case to feel aggrieved after a solid season.

CAM: Paolo Dybala

Dybala only played a fringe role in Argentina’s World Cup in Qatar, but they might never have got their hands on the trophy were it not for his last-ditch clearance when up against Kylian Mbappe in the dying seconds of the final.

“Paulo, it goes without saying that he is a great player,” explained Scaloni, who harshly left the Roma forward out of his 55-man preliminary squad.

“He has come back in an exceptional way with his team, they have qualified for the Champions League with a very strong showing from him.

“But this is how it always is: young players emerge who contribute, there are players who have consolidated themselves in that position, they deserve an opportunity, and we have made the decision to include other players.”

It’s fair enough that Paz has moved ahead of Dybala in the pecking order.

He’s not the player he once was, but just helped Roma qualify for the Champions League and could have offered something. Borderline for the final 26, but not including him in the original 55 was madness.

Emiliano Buendia is unlucky, too, after his superb end to Aston Villa’s season.

FWL: Alejandro Garnacho

The winger was just breaking into Manchester United’s first team and catching the eye when the last World Cup came around.

That tournament came a bit too soon for the Madrid-born Carrington graduate, but it would have been a fair assumption to make that he’d be one for the next cycle and 2026.

And Garnacho looked well on track over the next couple of years; he won the Puskas Award, scored in United’s 2024 FA Cup final victory and was part of Argentina’s victorious Copa America squad that summer (albeit only featuring as a fringe player).

But it’s been a period of stagnation ever since. He spectacularly fell out with Ruben Amorim, had an acrimonious exit from Old Trafford, and quite simply has not kicked on after a fresh start at Chelsea.

It’s almost two years since he last played for his country.

ST: Joaquin Panichelli

Only Lautaro Martinez scored more goals across Europe’s top five leagues than Panichelli. The Strasbourg striker notched twice as many league goals (16) as Julian Alvarez (eight) in 2025-26.

We’re not quibbling with the inclusion of Martinez or Alvarez, given their pedigree and big-game experience, but Panichelli might’ve hoped to be third choice. Alas, injury has ruled him out of the finals.

A shout for Lucas Boye, too. His 11 goals in La Liga were vital in Alaves staying up by the skin of their teeth.

READ NEXT: Out-of-this-world Messi is peaking perfectly ahead of World Cup defence



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Argentinian to score 10+ Premier League goals?

