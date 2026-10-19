Golazos in all shapes and sizes litter our essential weekend round-up.

The past few days have seen some stupendous goals from the Premier League, La Liga, FA Cup qualifiers and the Iraqi League.

While there have been several golazos to take our breath away, there have also been enough life-affirming moments to check any seasonal depression.

Here are 14 highlights that we’ve been watching on repeat all weekend, starting in Seville:

Lamine Yamal

The best player in world football right now?

Lamine Yamal with an OUTRAGEOUS finish for Barcelona’s opener! 😱😱 “It is an absolutely obscene goal!” 🎙️ https://t.co/MJHzZEfigk — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 17, 2026

Diego Gomez

Not since Wayne Rooney in 2014 has a Premier League goal been scored from further out.

“Would you look at that!” DIEGO GOMEZ SCORES FROM THE HALFWAY LINE! 🤯 https://t.co/qmagVbGEb4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 18, 2026

Florian Wirtz

Is he starting to turn a corner?

Playmaking brilliance from Florian Wirtz 🪄 🔴 @LFC https://t.co/EmtTfzy4uH — Premier League (@premierleague) October 17, 2026

Lionel Messi

Still the best. Probably the greatest ever too.

MESSI. This is what he does. 🐐 https://t.co/IEjdmpnRRh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2026

Giovani Lo Celso

One of the sexiest disallowed goals we’ve ever seen.

Imagine scoring a goal of the season contender and it not counting 😭 Giovani Lo Celso’s stunning goal against Barcelona was ruled out following a VAR review. https://t.co/czNR8yj55b — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 17, 2026

Jamie Vardy

He’ll still be running in behind after the apocalypse.

Burnley lead! Jamie Vardy runs in behind and slots past José Sá 😮‍💨 https://t.co/RlRHjDhHvM — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 16, 2026

Santiago Castro

You’ll be making involuntary noises at this one.

Santiago Castro opens his Roma account 🇦🇷💫 #RomaGenoa https://t.co/21jeRvQvIV — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) October 17, 2026

Jota

Very nicely done.

Habib Oueslati

A Puskas Award contender from the Iraqi League.

🤯🤯 The Tunisian player Habib Oueslati, playing for Newrouz SC in the Iraqi League, scored a magnificent goal. https://t.co/E2trhhT7mq — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) October 16, 2026

Lachlan Bayliss

Alan Partridge would call this a scorcher. And he’d be right.

Worcester City

This goal makes us feel incredibly patriotic.

Majestic viewing. A proper FA Cup scramble. 🎥 https://t.co/vNAPLXwceW — Worcester City FC (@WorcesterCityFc) October 17, 2026

Rushden & Diamonds

The eighth-tier phoenix club are in the FA Cup First Round for the first time ever.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds, the phoenix club from the eighth tier, have knocked out Morecambe to reach the FA Cup First Round for the first ever time. Their greatest day. https://t.co/UZB7ZuoIzK — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) October 17, 2026

Berkemstead

This is what it’s all about.

So what exactly just happened….. @BerkoFC are into the 1st round proper of @EmiratesFACup after beating National League @SUFCRootsHall 2-1 away. What a performance from the boys. Unbelievable this team, this club 🔥 https://t.co/Z0pSrKU59M — Berkhamsted Comrades (@Berko_Comrades) October 17, 2026

Waterlogged pitch

Big fan of the referee dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s here.

🚨🇪🇸 A game in the 4th division of Spanish football between Peña Deportiva and UCAM Murcia CF was suspended due to heavy rain. The pitch was flooded. ☔️❌ https://t.co/HMdORPRTO4 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 18, 2026

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