logo
logo
Go Ad-Free

14 Things We Loved This Weekend: Yamal, Gomez, Messi, Vardy & more…

Add as a preferred source on Google
Golazos in all shapes and sizes litter our essential weekend round-up.
Golazos in all shapes and sizes litter our essential weekend round-up.

The past few days have seen some stupendous goals from the Premier League, La Liga, FA Cup qualifiers and the Iraqi League.

While there have been several golazos to take our breath away, there have also been enough life-affirming moments to check any seasonal depression.

Here are 14 highlights that we’ve been watching on repeat all weekend, starting in Seville:

Lamine Yamal

The best player in world football right now?

Diego Gomez

Not since Wayne Rooney in 2014 has a Premier League goal been scored from further out.

Florian Wirtz

Is he starting to turn a corner?

Lionel Messi

Still the best. Probably the greatest ever too.

Giovani Lo Celso

One of the sexiest disallowed goals we’ve ever seen.

Jamie Vardy

He’ll still be running in behind after the apocalypse.

Santiago Castro

You’ll be making involuntary noises at this one.

Jota

Very nicely done.

Habib Oueslati

A Puskas Award contender from the Iraqi League.

Lachlan Bayliss

Alan Partridge would call this a scorcher. And he’d be right.

Auckland FC [1] – 0 Melbourne City – Lachlan Bayliss 35′ (Great goal)
by
u/ritkollenos in
soccer

Worcester City

This goal makes us feel incredibly patriotic.

Rushden & Diamonds

The eighth-tier phoenix club are in the FA Cup First Round for the first time ever.

Berkemstead

This is what it’s all about.

Waterlogged pitch

Big fan of the referee dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s here.

READ NEXT: 13 of the best halfway line goals: Gomez, Kane, Rooney, Rivaldo…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the last team to win in every Premier League season?

Lists And Rankings Things We Loved