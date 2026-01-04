Luke Litter is by far the best darts player in the world right now, having just won back-to-back World Championship titles at the age of 18.

After his triumph over Gian van Veen, the teenager pocketed himself another £1million in prize money, taking his overall prize earnings to £2.7million over the past two years.

Being the face of darts, Litter will also be earning a sizeable amount of money through sponsorship deals, although that figure is undisclosed.

According to The Mirror last year, Litter was estimated to be making around £2million in sponsorships, although that figure could be higher by now.

For the purposes of this article, we’ll estimate that Litter is earning around £3.35million per year in both prize money and sponsorships. In football terms, that’s the equivalent of around £70,000 per week.

With that in mind and using figures provided by Capology, here are 10 Premier League footballers who currently make less than Littler.

Harvey Elliott – £65,000 per week

Like Littler, Elliott also broke through at a young age, making his senior debut for Fulham at the age of 15.

While this season hasn’t gone to plan at Aston Villa, the 22-year-old is still earning £65,000 per week from his contract at Liverpool. That’s marginally less than what we’re estimating Littler is on.

Nick Pope – £60,000 per week

Newcastle’s number one is currently earning £60,000 per week, which is the equivalent of around £3.1million per year.

It would take Pope just over four months to earn what Littler made from winning the World Championship title last night.

Estevao – £60,000 per week

One of the hottest prospects in the Premier League right now and one of the best teenagers in world football.

Upon joining Chelsea this summer, the Brazilian winger signed a deal worth £60,000 per week. However, if he continues to develop at his current rate, he’ll no doubt be given a pay rise soon.

James Milner – £60,000 per week

Littler still has a long way to go before he catches up with Milner’s career earnings, but the 18-year-old does currently make more than the Brighton midfielder.

The Premier League veteran is currently under contract until the end of the season and is earning £60,000 per week as per Capology.

Kepa Arrizabalaga – £60,000 per week

Once signed for £71.6million, Kepa still holds the record as the most expensive goalkeeper in football history.

The Spaniard did accept a pay cut when joining Arsenal and is now said to be earning £60,000 per week.

Harry Wilson – £55,000 per week

The man in everyone’s FPL team right now.

Wilson has been in superb form for Fulham of late, having produced 12 goal contributions in his last 12 matches for club and country.

Being in that sort of form, he could be asking for a pay rise soon.

Jean-Philippe Mateta – £50,000 per week

Littler is also earning more than Mateta, who’s been one of the most prolific forwards in the league over the past two and a half years.

Currently being linked with several top sides in January (and Manchester United), he’ll no doubt be in line for a big pay rise soon.

Trevoh Chalobah – £50,000 per week

Chalobah has become a mainstay in the Chelsea XI this season, having started in 18 of their 19 league matches so far.

However, on £50,0000 per week, he’s slightly worse off than darts’ current number one.

Iliman Ndiaye – £45,000 per week

Currently competing at AFCON, and wearing a very natty kit while doing so, Ndiaye is easily one of the best players to watch in the Premier League right now.

It therefore surprised us when we found out he’s only earning £45,000 per week at Everton, which is £25,000 less per week than Littler makes from playing darts.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – £45,000 per week

Born in September 2006, Lewis-Skelly is a few months older than Littler and, like the darts number one, has a bright future in his sport.

As per Capology, he’s currently earning £45,000 per week, although definitely be set for a pay rise in the near future.

