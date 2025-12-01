Real Madrid are considered by many as the biggest club in world football and unsurprisingly, they often hand out the biggest wages.

The club has been home to some of the best players of all time and with the boom in player wages over the past 20 years, they’ve handed out some seriously lucrative contracts.

Using figures provided by Capology, here are the eight highest-earning Real Madrid players of all time.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – £592,000 per week

Despite leaving the club seven years ago, Ronaldo still holds the title as the highest-paid player in Real Madrid’s history.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was consistently the highest-paid player at the club during his time in Spain and his biggest contract was worth £592,000 per week.

That’s a mammoth amount of money, but is less than a quarter of what he’s currently earning in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr.

=2. Kylian Mbappe – £530,750 per week

After joining Madrid from PSG on a free transfer, Mbappe became the joint-second-highest-paid player in the club’s history.

In fairness to the Frenchman, he’s lived up to expectations so far, having scored 67 goals in his first 78 appearances for the club.

By the time he comes to extend his deal with Madrid, we wouldn’t be surprised if he surpasses Ronaldo on this list.

=2. Eden Hazard – £530,750 per week

Of all the players on this list, Hazard stands out like a sore thumb.

The Belgian arrived from Chelsea in 2019 and became the club’s highest-paid player at the time, earning over £530,000 per week according to Capology.

In total, he made 76 appearances for the club, scored just seven goals and produced 12 assists. Not exactly great value for money.

=2. Gareth Bale – £530,750 per week

Bale spent nine years of his career with Madrid and on his biggest contract, he was being paid £530,750 per week.

Things might have turned sour for the Welshman towards the end of his time in Spain, but his legacy is etched into the fabric of the club.

With 258 games, 106 goals and 68 assists, he should rightly be regarded as one of the best players to have ever played for the club.

5. Vinicius Junior – £424,600 per week

The Brazilian’s current deal is said to be worth £424,600 per week and is valid until the summer of 2027.

While talks over a renewal have taken place, he seems reluctant to pen a new deal with the club while his relationship with boss Xabi Alonso remains strained.

=6. Toni Kroos – £414,000 per week

The German racked up 465 appearances for Madrid over his 10-year spell at the club.

His last contract was reportedly worth £414,000 per week, making him one of the highest-paid players in the club’s history.

=6. Marcelo – £414,000 per week

During his final years at the club, Marcelo was also taking home £414,000 per week, which is the equivalent of just under £20million every year.

In total, the Brazilian spent 15 years at the club

=6. Sergio Ramos – £414,000 per week

At his peak at Madrid, the Spaniard was also earning £414,000 per week, which is slightly more than the likes of Luka Modric and Karim Benzema ever earned.

Interestingly, the 39-year-old is currently on the lookout for his next club, having recently left Mexican side Monterrey.

