Superstar names from Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid are among some lesser-known lights in Europe’s most prolific goalscorers in 2025.

The 2025-26 season is just getting underway, but which forwards are looking to pick up where they left off with their stellar form from January onwards last term.

Here are the top 10 goalscorers from the calendar year so far, from across Europe’s five major leagues – Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

Note: when players are tied on goals, we have separated them by their goals per-minute ratio.

10. Harry Kane – 12 goals

Kicking things off with one of the usual suspects, we’re actually a tad surprised to see Kane as low as 10th in this list.

The England captain’s return of 12 goals in 18 Bundesliga appearances in 2025 is perfectly respectable, but it’s a slight drop from the near goal-a-game average he was posting before.

We fully expect to see Kane shoot up this list in the next few weeks and months. He’s made a habit of goal gluts whilst out in Germany and you sense it’s only a matter of time before he’s notching hat-tricks and four-goal hauls again.

9. Patrik Schick – 12 goals

Bayer Leverkusen may have lost their coach and pretty much the entire spine of the Invincible Bundesliga team, but they’ve held onto their main goal threat.

The experienced Czech Republic international recently signed a new deal at the BayArena running to 2030, and you imagine he’ll be one of the key pillars of Erik ten Hag’s new-look side.

Schick has as many Bundesliga goals as Kane in 2025, and with fewer minutes played.

8. Alexander Sorloth – 12 goals

Erling Haaland? Pffft.

2025’s most prolific Norwegian is Sorloth. His rate of a goal every 65 minutes in La Liga this calendar year is better than anyone else on this list, including the goalscoring force of nature at the top.

You still get the sense that Diego Simeone doesn’t entirely trust Sorloth to start week in, week out. But super-subs don’t get more potent.

7. Mohamed Salah – 13 goals

It’s a testament to how ridiculously brilliant Salah was in 2024-25 that there was almost a sense the second half of his season was comparatively underwhelming.

Even when not at his very best, Salah still leads the way in the Premier League and is up there with Europe’s most elite goalscorers. Talk about standards.

Liverpool’s Egyptian King notched his 13th league goal of 2025 to cap off their madcap 4-2 victory over Bournemouth. No player in Premier League history has more goals on the opening weekend.

6. Julian Alvarez – 13 goals

Quite possibly the best player in world football omitted from the 2025 Ballon d’Or shortlist, Alvarez opened his account for the 2025-26 campaign with a stunning free-kick against Espanyol.

Twelve of the Argentinian’s 17 La Liga goals last season came in the second half of the season. Maintain that consistency from the off this season and he might just challenge for the Pichichi.

5. Mateo Retegui – 13 goals

Unfortunately, Retegui’s name is destined to fall out of this list after he agreed a lucrative move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah over the summer.

Last season’s Cappocannoniere winner (Serie A’s top scorer), we can’t pretend not to be a little bit gutted to see a player of his quality leave the European game at the age of 26.

Not nearly as gutted as Italy fans, though. Their best striker playing his football in Saudi Arabia is far from ideal as the Azzurri battle to make their first World Cup in 12 years.

4. Mika Biereth – 13 goals

The Hale End academy graduate hit the ground running at Monaco after signing from Sturm Graz in January.

A dark horse for Ligue 1’s Golden Boot this season, we’ll be keeping close tabs on how the Denmark international fares with the likes of Ansu Fati and Paul Pogba added to Monaco’s supporting cast. Appointment viewing.

3. Ousmane Dembele – 13 goals

Dembele’s domestic exploits go under the radar a little bit compared to his big-stage heroics, but he’s finally added some consistent end product to his game in Ligue 1.

Your Ballon d’Or frontrunner, right there.

READ: 2025 Ballon d’Or power rankings after shortlist revealed: Salah, Yamal or Dembele to claim award?

2. Serhou Guirassy – 15 goals

Borussia Dortmund acted decisively to sign the Guinea international after he fired Stuttgart to an unthinkable 2nd-place finish in 2023-24.

Guirassy showed his Stuttgart stint was no flash in the pan with a blinding debut campaign at the Signal Iduna Park.

And he got better as the year went on, too. As well as his 15 Bundesliga goals in the second half of 2024-25, the striker notched a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League and four goals in five games at the Club World Cup.

1. Kylian Mbappe – 21 goals

The clear frontrunner by a country mile, Mbappe looks a safe bet to stay top of this list come the end of December.

Los Blancos’ latest Galactico endured a slow-ish start to life at the Bernabeu, while his debut season ended up lacking in silverware, but there’s no questioning his goalscoring numbers.

The turbocharged Frenchman notched a blinding tally of 21 goals in the latter half of the 2024-25 campaign to claim his first-ever European Golden Shoe.

It’s straight back to business when Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid kick off the new campaign at home to Osasuna on Tuesday night. We certainly wouldn’t bet against him adding trophies to his outrageous goals haul in year two.

