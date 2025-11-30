Thomas Frank is coming under increasing pressure at Tottenham after leading the club to three painful losses in a week. They’ve now failed to win any of their last six Premier League outings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The situation is not unsalvageable. They’re only in midtable, not too far off the top four, and looking in a decent place to make the Champions League knockout stages. But the Dane is surely on borrowed time if he can’t dramatically turn their home form around.

Using the latest bookies’ odds, here are the five favourites to replace Frank at Spurs.

1. Oliver Glasner – 5/1

The fact that the favourite for the possibly soon-to-be vacant Spurs job is priced at 5/1 shows the race is wide open and that your guess is as good as ours.

The favourite to replace Daniel Farke at Leeds United, for example, is priced at evens.

Glasner is an obvious name. It’s inevitable that he’ll be linked with bigger jobs after the transformative effect he’s had at Crystal Palace, working miracles to deliver the club’s first-ever trophy and get them into Europe.

We’re sure Spurs would love to appoint Glasner. But getting the 51-year-old Austrian out of Selhurst Park mid-season is another question entirely. One for the summer, maybe. Any decent interims about?

2. Marco Silva – 8/1

The man who inflicted Tottenham’s latest defeat.

It looks as though the surly Portuguese coach could be nearing the end of his time with Fulham. He’s approaching the final six months of his contract and is yet to take up the extension he’s been offered.

“They know how I love to be in this football club,” Silva told Sky Sports this week.

“I’m not an easy guy to deal with sometimes as I’m very ambitious. Almost after five years to keep the project going with the same person is a very good sign.”

What if he’s offered a more ambitious project with a higher ceiling?

We must admit we kind of see Frank (or Nuno) II vibes with his pragmatism and the kind of step he’d be taking. But it can’t be denied he’s done an exceptional job at Craven Cottage.

3. Andoni Iraola – 8/1

Arguably the most exciting appointment that Spurs could make.

Bournemouth are only three points outside the top four and yet it feels like they don’t have nearly as many points as their exceptional performances have warranted.

Not only does Iraola have Bournemouth punching above their weight in the top half of the table, but they’re doing so while playing some of the most watchable football in the country.

One to file alongside Glasner whereby we’d have serious doubts about landing his signature right now. And his slow start at Bournemouth suggests he wouldn’t deliver an instant impact. But one to consider for the summer, for sure.

4. Roberto De Zerbi – 12/1

Yeah, take this one with a massive hint of salt.

Marseille are an infamously volatile club, and De Zerbi isn’t exactly a zen master himself, so you can’t rule out things blowing up suddenly and spectacularly.

We can definitely see the Italian returning to take a decent-sized Premier League job in the coming years. But leaving Marseille, while they’re locked in with PSG in a Ligue 1 title race, is a pipe dream.

5. Michael Carrick – 12/1

Here’s one that’s actually available. There’s a start.

The former Tottenham midfielder is out of work after being dismissed by Middlesbrough at the end of last season. Not especially inspiring, is it?

But before the downturn in results, with Boro improving considerably since his exit, he’d made a bright start and was – for a time – considered one of the most promising young coaches in the Championship.

It might make sense as a stop-gap solution before a more ambitious, permanent appointment in the summer. Would he go for that, though?

