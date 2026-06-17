Members of England’s 2026 World Cup squad are comfortably some of the most well-paid footballers in the world, but which of them earns the most?

Captain Harry Kane, who plays for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, earns a wage north of £400,000 per week with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham taking home almost £18million per year.

But neither is the highest-paid player in the England set-up. Ivan Toney, selected as back-up striker Kane, takes home a staggering £423,220 per week at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

Anthony Gordon’s recent move to Barcelona has doubled the wage he was on at Newcastle. It’s not accounted for by Capology, but we’re using our own information.

Elsewhere, Manchester City and Arsenal stars feature heavily in and around the top 10. John Stones will leave City at the end of his contract in June, as noted by an asterisk, but features here for now.

Marcus Rashford is expected to return to Manchester United this summer, after his loan spell at Barcelona, but is listed as playing for the latter by FIFA.

Towards the bottom of the list, Elliot Anderson will see his wages increase massively should he leave Nottingham Forest as expected this summer.

While Kobbie Mainoo has recently signed a new deal at United, we were unable to source his exact new weekly wage and have stuck with Capology’s listing. This is also marked by an asterisk. Various outlets have it listed between £120,000 and £150,000 per week.

Here’s a full breakdown of every player in Thomas Tuchel’s squad and how much they earn in wages at their respective clubs (weekly salary in brackets).

Note: All figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that:“All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet.”

1. Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli, £423,220)

2. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, £414,759)

3. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, £345,577)

4. Anthony Gordon (Barcelona, £298,424)

=5. John Stones (Manchester City, £250,000*)

=5. Marc Guehi (Manchester City, £250,000)

7. Declan Rice (Arsenal, £240,000)

8. Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, £232,265)

9. Reece James (Chelsea, £200,000)

10. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, £195,000)

11. Eberechi Eze (Arsenal, £180,000)

=12. Jordan Pickford (Everton, £150,000)

=12. Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa, £150,000)

=12. Noni Madueke (Arsenal, £150,000)

15. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa, £130,000)

16. Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace, £100,000)

=17. Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa, £75,000)

=17. Jordan Henderson (Brentford, £75,000)

=17. James Trafford (Manchester City, £75,000)

20. Dan Burn (Newcastle, £70,000)

21. Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen, £62,545)

22. Tino Livramento (Newcastle, £50,000)

=23. Djed Spence (Tottenham, £40,000)

=23. Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest, £40,000)

25. Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City, £30,000)

26. Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United, £25,000*)

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